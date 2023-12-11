'It was chaos': Witness recounts seeing vehicle drive through religious group in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — The Billings Police Department on Sunday released more information regarding the arrest of 55-year-old Genevienne Rancuret after she allegedly drove a vehicle through a religious group at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street.

Police said the case has been forwarded to the FBI for review but also remains under review with the Yellowstone County Attorney's office.

According to police, the agency received multiple calls around 12:30 p.m. Saturday about someone driving through a group of people that were gathered on the corner closest to Albertsons.

Jamee Wagenmann was one of the callers after she witnessed a driver attempt to hit the group multiple times.

“I just kind of saw this white Jeep fly by me and jump onto the sidewalk, straight at the group of people that were there,” Wagenmann said on Sunday. “The first thing that I thought was they lost control and they were in a wreck.”

Wagenmann's initial thought of a car wreck quickly changed when she said she watched the driver attempt to hit the group again.

“(Drove) into the Albertsons parking lot and then drove straight at them from behind, like trying to catch them not paying attention,” she said. “Screaming, even cars were honking. It was chaos.”

Police said Rancuret hit a 45-year-old man in the group, leaving him with minor injuries. On Sunday, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick told MTN News the religious group is the "Israelis for Christ."

“They were all wearing purple, so it was clearly a group,” Wagenmann said.

According to police, Rancuret fled the scene after driving at the group. The agency said she was located two hours later on the 700 block of Central Avenue and was taken into custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on the charges of eight counts of felony assault with a weapon, DUI, and felony criminal mischief.