Judge hears arguments on bail for Bozeman man charged in 2021 homicide

BOZEMAN — Judge John Brown heard arguments Thursday morning on bail for Austin Clowes, the man accused of killing Steven Kilwein in 2021.

Both the Kilwein and Clowes families filled the Gallatin County courtroom for the hearing.

Defense attorneys asked that Clowes’ bail be reduced from $1 million to $300,000. Clowes testified about his plans if released, saying he would move to Townsend and work for his stepfather’s company.

Prosecutors pushed back, pointing to Clowes’ criminal history, including two DUI convictions and a violation of the conditions of supervision.

Clowes’ father and grandfather also took the stand, telling the judge that Clowes has strong family support.

Kurk Kilwein, the victim’s son, testified about the severity of the crime, describing how he had to clean the scene after his father’s death.

“We had his body shipped to the funeral home. They said we are going to have to do a closed casket, it’s just too badly assaulted,” he told the court.

WATCH: Accused killer of 79-year-old Steven Kilwein requests bail reduction

Bozeman murder suspect seeks bail reduction of $1 million to $300,000

According to charging documents, Kilwein was murdered in his Bozeman home on June 13, 2021. Investigators say DNA evidence later linked Clowes to the case, leading to his arrest four years later.

The defense argued Thursday that Clowes would have continued support from family members if bail was lowered. Prosecutors countered that strict testing and conditions would be needed if Clowes were to be released.

Judge Brown did not issue a ruling and said he will decide within a week.

The case is now being prosecuted by Eric Kitzmiller with the Montana Attorney General’s Office. Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell requested the state take over the case, which is one of several high-profile homicide prosecutions now being handled by the AG’s office.

A trial date has not yet been set.

