Jury deliberating in trial of Missoula man accused of killing his mother in 2023

MISSOULA - Jury deliberations are underway in the case of a Missoula man accused of killing his mother in 2023.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors set out to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Miles Otis Miller killed his mother and tampered with evidence.

The prosecution said in their closing arguments that the death of Teri Miller was a crime of hatred and simmering frustration over inheritance money.

Prosecutors highlighted evidence, like what they say are Miller's notes, where he states he wanted to kill his mother and that her blood was on his clothing from the night of her death.

Miller's defense attorneys argued that evidence at the crime scene was mishandled, saying a specific timeline of the night of the crime was not determined, and the search of the home on South Avenue wasn't fully documented.

The defense says evidence wasn't sent to the crime lab in an efficient manner and the prosecution cherry-picked speculative evidence during the trial. Thus, the defense believes the evidence falls short of proving a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.

The law requires the jury's verdict to be unanimous.