Juvenile facing arson charge in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A juvenile male is facing a charge of arson in Great Falls, according to a news release from Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh.

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a small garbage can fire on Wednesday afternoon on 2nd Avenue SW between 8th Street SW and 9th Street SW.

When firefighters arrived, they found that an occupant of the building had put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

There were no injuries, and no damages to any nearby structures.

GFFR learned that juvenile males had been playing with a lighter in the area, and one of the males admitted that he started the fire.

The Great Falls Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation.

The name of the juvenile has not been released.

We will update you if we get any other details.

