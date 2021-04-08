Kalispell man jailed following police pursuit

KALISPELL — A Kalispell transient is behind bars following a pursuit involving law enforcement in the Evergreen area.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday deputies located a vehicle in Evergreen that had been reported to be driven by 41-year-old Kenneth Martin Chandler -- a man wanted by law enforcement.

Sheriff Heino says ”Chandler’s apprehension had been one of the Sheriff’s Office’s objectives for quite some time.”

credit: Montana Danford

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Willow Glen Drive near Concord Lane but the driver failed to pull over. A high-speed pursuit began and continued south on Willow Glen to Kelley Road where the suspect vehicle struck another southbound vehicle causing extensive damage to both cars, according to Sheriff Heino.

Chandler fled from the crash and was later taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. A passenger in Chandler’s vehicle was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center by ambulance for minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Chandler is booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on outstanding warrants and additional charges, stemming from the vehicle pursuit, according to Sheriff Heino. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

