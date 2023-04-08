Kalispell man plans to plead guilty to making death threats against Sen. Jon Tester

MISSOULA - A Kalispell man who has been charged with threatening to kill Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester plans to plead guilty.

Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, is charged with making threats to murder a United States Senator.

Smith is accused of making numerous threatening calls to Sen. Tester's Kalispell office leaving several threatening voicemails on Jan. 30, 2023.

In charging documents, Smith acknowledged in the recording that he threatened Sen. Tester and such threats were “on purpose.”

Smith made the threats because he was upset with Sen. Tester’s political decisions.

Smith has agreed to plead guilty to count of the indictment as part of the plea agreement.

The United States agreed to not prosecute Smith for the possession of an unregistered silencer that was found in his home in exchange for the guilty plea.

Count one carries a maximum term of imprisonment of ten years, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for April 20, 2023, before U.S. District Court Kathleen DeSoto in Missoula.

