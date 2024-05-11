Watch Now
Kalispell PD: Man will not face attempted kidnapping charge

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with filing a false police report
The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of a physical disturbance at the Town Pump off Cemetery Road and U.S. Highway 93 on May 8, 2024.
Posted at 7:52 PM, May 10, 2024
KALISPELL — Kalispell police report a man will not be facing a kidnapping charge after being arrested on Wednesday evening.

Aaron Douglas Kupka, 38, of Kalispell had been arrested after police were called to a Town Pump for a report that he had tried to lure a 16-year-old boy into his vehicle.

KPD reported on Friday that new information in the case prompted them to notify the Flathead County Attorney's Office that the attempted kidnapping charge will not be filed against Kupka. However, Kupka will remain in jail on a probation violation.

The 16-year-old boy involved in the incident is now being charged with filing a false police report. Because he is a minor, KPD stated in a news release that "limited information is being released."

