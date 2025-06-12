Kentucky fugitive arrested by SWAT in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department arrested 31-year-old fugitive Jesse Lewis, who was wanted for deliberate homicide in Kentucky, on Wednesday.

Following updated information about his location, a SWAT team was deployed to the 2200 block of Mullan Road, prompting a shelter-in-place advisory for the safety of the public, according to MPD.

Lewis was taken into custody without incident, and the advisory was lifted shortly thereafter.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and the department is coordinating with authorities on extradition for Lewis.