Lacrosse stick assault: Bozeman man taken into custody

BOZEMAN — On Sunday morning, Bozeman Police responded to reports of a man behaving erratically on North 7th Ave. Witnesses claimed that the man, later identified as 32-year-old Aaron Caleb Lentz, was seen rummaging through dumpsters, threatening to strike pedestrians and a dog with a lacrosse stick.

According to a nearby business owner who intervened, Lentz became increasingly aggressive when approached. The witness attempted to confiscate the lacrosse stick, prompting Lentz to physically retaliate, throwing punches and allegedly biting one bystander during the encounter.

When law enforcement arrived, Lentz fled the scene on foot, but his escape was short-lived. A witness provided police with a photo that led to Lentz’s identification. Officers quickly recognized him as he was already on felony probation for multiple offenses.

Lentz was subsequently located and taken into custody around 9:30 AM. Court documents show he was charged with assault with a weapon, cruelty to animals and assault causing bodily injury to another.

In a court appearance Monday, he was informed that his bail was set at $60,000, which is set to run concurrently with another $25,000 associated with his parole probation.

