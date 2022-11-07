Suspect in downtown Kalispell standoff arrested

KALISPELL - A man has been taken into custody following a Monday morning standoff with law enforcement in downtown Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports the incident began shortly after 2 a.m. when officers responded to an assault with a weapon complaint in the 400 block of First Avenue West.

A news release stated that "during the initial investigation, the suspect was contacted by police and barricaded in his residence."

The Kalispell Police Department requested the SWAT team be called to the scene.

The suspect — who has been identified as 45-year-old Jason Junkin of Kalispell — was taken into custody at around 9 a.m.

Junkin is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.

The Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, the Whitefish Police Department and the Polson Police Department assisted in the arrest.

(second report: 8:55 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022)

KALISPELL - Police in Kalispell report an incident in the 400 block of First Avenue West is continuing.

A news release states law enforcement is "continuing to negotiate with a barricaded subject."

Multiple law enforcement units and the SWAT team are on the scene of the incident.

(first report: 7:04 a.m. - Nov. 7, 2022)

KALISPELL - There is a large police presence in downtown Kalispell.

Multiple law enforcement units and the SWAT team are on the scene of an incident in the 400 block of First Avenue West.

Kalispell Police Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio says while the scene is active, it is "believed to be isolated."

MTN News

Venezio added that although there are several schools in the area, the incident "does not involve any threats or activity involving schools."

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.