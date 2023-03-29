UPDATE: Investigation into fatal shooting near Marion continues

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m. - March 29, 2023

KALISPELL - We are learning additional information about a Tuesday fatal shooting near Marion.

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting in Marion at approximately 10:40 p.m.

A male was later reported deceased, according to a news release.

The people involved were interviewed by Flathead County Sheriff’s Office detectives, and the investigation is continuing.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that as of Wednesday afternoon, no one has been taken into custody.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5600 or TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

(first report: 10:28 a.m. - March 29, 2023)

The body of the person who was killed is being sent to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report