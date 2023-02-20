Law enforcement: Man killed during Clinton store hostage situation

CLINTON - An investigation is underway after Missoula law enforcement say they were forced to kill a man holding his wife hostage at a store.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to the Clinton Market just after 11 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a man holding his wife hostage.

A press release from the MCSO states the situation evolved to the point where deputies were, "forced to use lethal force."

MTN News The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports deputies were forced to fatally shoot a man during a hostage situation at the Clinton Market on Feb. 18, 2023.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is acting as the coroner.

The names of those involved have not yet been released, but authorities say there is no threat to the public.

"Our thoughts go out to the family members affected by this tragedy," the Sheriff's Office stated.