Lima mother, grandfather plead not guilty in death of disabled toddler found decomposed in bedroom

DILLON — A Lima mother and her father have each pleaded not guilty to homicide charges in connection with the death of a disabled 2-year-old boy whose body was found in an advanced state of decomposition in an upstairs bedroom.

Nichole Boyer, 28, was arrested last October and charged with deliberate homicide after authorities discovered her son's remains in the home. Boyer also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children — a charge that includes the deceased toddler and two other children who were present in the home.

In January, Boyer's father, Christopher Cox, was arrested and charged with felony negligent homicide and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children.

According to charging documents, Cox gave several excuses for not checking on the toddler, who was born with spina bifida and had other disabilities that made him immobile.

Court documents state that a minor child told authorities they believed the baby died when they could no longer hear his cries.

The case was heard in Beaverhead County District Court. During the proceedings, a defense attorney addressed the court regarding autopsy findings.

"The autopsy results came back. It appeared that the cause of death is undeterminable, that's so far, from just, my....," the attorney said.

Both Boyer and Cox remain in the county jail.

