Livingston Police arrest suspects in fraudulent check-cashing scheme

The Livingston Police Department has arrested suspects in a national check-cashing scheme that reportedly involves the recruitment of homeless people to cash fraudulent checks for large sums of money.

According to a social media post, the scheme is known as "operation homeless" and has targeted several banks in Bozeman recently. Livingston PD says the Bozeman banks relayed the information to banks in Livingston, which resulted in one of those banks notifying police of a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check for a large sum of money.

The post said officers intervened and arrested the man, who then helped police locate and arrest other alleged members of the scheme. One suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Police also recovered several items used to produce fraudulent checks during a search of vehicles and motel rooms associated with the suspects.

The Park County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol assisted in apprehending the suspects.

None of the suspects involved in the scheme have been identified at this time, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.