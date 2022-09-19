Lockwood family taking to social media for answers in mysterious death

LOCKWOOD — One Lockwood family has taken to social media in an effort to gain information on their loved one's mysterious death.

The hashtag #JusticeforMarshall was created by the family of Marshall Hankinson. Hankinson was found dead on his bedroom floor on Sept. 5. It has now been two weeks since that discovery, and the family says they still have no answers.

“The family is just...not exactly giving up, but we’re just very disappointed how there are no leads," Hankinson's niece, Delecia Forshee, said Monday.

Forshee explains that her grandfather, Marshall's dad, is the one who discovered his body.

The body was badly beaten and laying in a puddle of blood, Forshee explains.

Forshee says that the morgue recommended not doing an open casket. The family decided to still have a viewing, in hopes that the state of Hankinson's body would push someone to speak up.

Unfortunately, nobody did.

Forshee and her family were in disbelief. Since that night, they say they have not heard anything from the Yellowstone County Sherriff's Office about the case.

Fearing that nothing was being done, Forshee and her family created #JusticeforMarshall to share his story and hopefully get answers.

MTN News reached out to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and was told that Hankinson's death was considered suspicious and that the investigation was ongoing.

The sheriff's office also said items are being tested in the crime lab, and no further information can be released at this time.

“We just want answers and it to be put out there," says Forshee. "Honestly, at this point, we just want at least the cause of death.”

While the sheriff's office works to find answers, the family continues to search.

Hankinson leaves behind a 15-year-old son and many other family members and friends. The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

“It’s definitely breaking the family apart," Forshee says. "Everyone is just kind of pointing fingers at this point.”