Lone Elk reported as walkaway from Butte pre-release

Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 12, 2022
The Butte Pre-release Center reported Christina Lone Elk as a walkaway on Tuesday night.

Lone Elk allegedly ran from staff at the pre-release center. She is serving out a sentence for possession of dangerous drugs conviction in Gallatin County.

christina lone elk.jpg

Lone Elk has prior convictions for burglary and aggravated burglary in Missoula County, and a conviction for escape in Yellowstone County.

Lone Elk is described as Native American, 5 feet 7 inches, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Lone Elk should contact local law enforcement.

