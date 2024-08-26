‘Magic mushrooms’ allegedly found after Bozeman Police chase land man in jail

BOZEMAN — A man was arrested in Bozeman on Friday, Aug. 24, after leading police on a pursuit through city traffic while allegedly in possession of a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms.

Jacob Estep, 34, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday on charges of drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, fleeing from a peace officer, criminal endangerment, and possession of property subject to forfeiture.

MTN News

According to court documents, a Bozeman Police officer spotted Estep in a white GMC Yukon driving northbound on Ferguson Avenue near the intersection with West Oak Street around 9:34 p.m. on Friday.

The officer said the Yukon was traveling several miles per hour below the speed limit, accelerating and braking erratically, swerving within its lane, and crossing the fog line.

The officer reportedly followed Estep as he turned east onto Baxter Lane and continued to drive erratically.

Court documents say Estep continued to drive at a slow pace until the officer activated his emergency lights, at which point Estep allegedly sped up to 80 mph in a 30 mph zone. He then ran a red light at Baxter and 19th Avenue, ran the stop sign at Baxter and 7th, and proceeded to swerve past southbound traffic at 7th and Oak Street using the right turn lane.

The officer said in his report that Estep nearly struck a patrol car with emergency lights flashing at the intersection of 7th and Oak and continued southbound at speeds exceeding 80 mph. He reportedly ran another red light at the intersection of 7th and Durston Street and turned west onto Durston before coming to a stop in the middle of the road at 15th Avenue.

According to court documents, Estep refused commands to turn off and exit his vehicle and began driving again, turning northbound on 17th Avenue before stopping in the road a second time. The officer said Estep eventually complied, exited his vehicle and laid down in the street.

Estep was detained in handcuffs without incident and was reportedly recognized from prior contacts with a Bozeman Police sergeant as a known drug user.

During a search of the Yukon, the reporting officer said he observed what appeared to be a gallon-size bag, nearly full, of psilocybin mushrooms, more commonly known as “magic mushrooms.” The officer said that quantity of drugs is more typical for someone distributing rather than for personal use. The officer further stated that the vehicle appeared lived in, with multiple suitcases and a metal file case.

A deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and his K9 partner arrived at the scene; the K9 reportedly gave a positive alert to the presence of dangerous drugs.

Court documents say Estep was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he refused to perform standard field sobriety tests or provide a breath sample. A drug recognition expert said Estep displayed signs of drug use, including perfuse sweating, dilated pupils, rigid muscle tone, extreme behavioral shifts, delusions, and illusions.

The reporting officer said he transported Estep to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center to serve a warrant for a blood draw. On the way, Estep reportedly slammed his head into the patrol car’s cage, causing a laceration to his head. The officer said blood dripped down Estep’s head and he proceeded to spit blood from the wound around the back of the vehicle.

A further search of Estep’s vehicle revealed the bag of psilocybin mushrooms weighed 89 grams, and three more bags of mushrooms were found in a Sentry Safe weighing a combined 132.5 grams.

The search also reportedly uncovered ammunition for a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, multiple cell phones, 68 capsules of LSD, multiple bottles of anabolic steroids, and 1881 silver dollar coins.

In court on Monday, prosecutors said Estep has previous drug charges from his 22 years in the area.

Estep’s bail was set at $75,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2024.