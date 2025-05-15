BUTTE - The man accused of robbing a credit union in Butte appeared eager to plead guilty during his arraignment Thursday morning.

Andrew James Davis faces a felony count of robbery in connection with the March 24th holdup at the Southwest Montana Community Federal Credit Union off Elizabeth Warren Avenue in Butte. Davis was arrested about two hours after the robbery on Interstate 15. During today's hearing Davis objected when his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Man accused in Butte credit union robbery tries to enter guilty plea in court outburst

“I object, your honor, I admit to this crime, I’m looking to plead guilty today. I have the right to plead my own case, so that is where I stand on this. So, I’m looking for a 5-year sentence ... Okay, sounds good, take control, your honor,” Davis said as the judge ordered him to stop talking.

District Judge Frank Joseph refused to allow Davis to enter a guilty plea and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Davis remains jailed on bond.

