Man accused of attempted homicide in Bozeman appears in court

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man accused of intentionally striking another man with his vehicle appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Police arrested 21-year-old Keinan Carrier of Bozeman on a charge of attempted deliberate homicide on Friday, July 12.

According to charging documents, Carrier encountered a group of people at a car club meet in the Gallatin Valley Mall parking lot around 8:40 p.m. on Friday.

He allegedly “aggressively” challenged a man in his car to a race and punched the man in the face when the man left his vehicle to join nearby friends.

Charging documents say after a brief fight, Carrier returned to his vehicle and began driving in circles around the car meet group at a high rate of speed, nearly striking several pedestrians.

Carrier then allegedly struck the man he had started a fight with intentionally, causing the man to roll over the front driver’s side hood of Carrier’s vehicle.

A witness told police he heard Carrier, who is Asian American, say “Asian driver, no survivors” shortly before intentionally swerving his vehicle toward the victim to strike him.

Keinan reportedly then fled the area but was located at his residence based on witness information. He barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to exit, according to charging documents.

A Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiator was eventually able to get Carrier to exit, and he was taken into custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

A detective met the victim at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and said he observed “numerous lacerations, bruising, and blood on [the victim’s] clothing.”

Charging documents say the victim told the detective he believed Carrier was intentionally trying to kill him and that he could have died from the incident.

The detective reportedly attempted to interview Carrier at the detention center. Carrier invoked his Miranda rights and did not give a statement.

Along with the attempted homicide charge, Carrier is charged with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

In court on Monday, Carrier’s bail was set at $500,000. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 2, 2024.