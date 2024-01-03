Man accused of distributing fentanyl in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A man suspected of distributing fentanyl in Bozeman was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 after what law enforcement says was a "months long drug investigation."

John Jude Preston, 37, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday where he was arraigned on two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and one count of possession with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, a detective with the Bozeman Police Department said he and members of the Missouri River Drug Task Force had completed several purchases of suspected fentanyl from Preston on prior dates.

MTN News

The detective said he contacted Preston on Tuesday to inform him of the purchases. Court documents state Preston was placed in handcuffs by the detective and other members of law enforcement and read his Miranda rights. Preston reportedly declined to speak with law enforcement and requested a lawyer.

The detective said in court documents he obtained a search warrant for Preston's travel trailer camper where he found "a large amount" of blue M30 pills that typically contain fentanyl.

In court on Wednesday, Preston's bail was set at $100,000. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.