Man accused of planning attack on Helena Schools enters 'Not Guilty' plea in Federal Court

HELENA — On Wednesday, a Helena man accused of planning to attack a Helena Public School with pipe bombs was arranged in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

Logan Pallister, 24, entered a plea of not guilty for the charges of attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices and possession of an unregistered silencer.

MTN News

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided over Wednesday’s arraignment. Pallister was detained pending further proceedings.

Helena Police were advised of a possible school threat on the evening of Monday, May 30, 2022. Prosecutors allege Pallister intended to maliciously damage by fire and explosive a Helena Public Schools building and that he took a substantial step toward the commission of the offense. The indictment further alleges that Pallister possessed pipe bombs and an unregistered silencer.

Pallister was arrested at his residence the morning of May 31, 2022, and a bond for his release at the time was set at $750,000 in Lewis and Clark County.