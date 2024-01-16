Man admits to the murder of Megan Stedman upon his arrest in Idaho Falls

(Updated 4:23 p.m. MDT, Jan. 16, 2024)

BOZEMAN — MTN News has obtained arrest records from the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) that reveal Chris Foiles, arrested in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024, admitted to police that he murdered Megan Stedman, who had been reported missing from the Bozeman/Livingston area since December 15, 2023.

IFPD officers received a report on Friday that a witness spotted the motorhome Bozeman Police had been seeking and identified as being associated with Stedman.

According to the arrest information sheet from IFPD, Montana law enforcement provided information to obtain a search warrant and then began driving to Idaho Falls from Bozeman. In the meantime, IFPD officers set up surveillance on the motorhome.

Foiles exited the motorhome sometime later, according to the arrest sheet. When officers made contact with him, Foiles allegedly said, "I am Chris Foiles, I killed my girlfriend, she is in the RV."

When officers searched the motorhome, they found a woman's body with credit cards in the name of Megan Stedman and a tattoo matching the description of one worn by Stedman.

Foiles allegedly waived his Miranda rights during an interview with law enforcement and said the body in the motorhome was Stedman's. Foiles said the two had arrived in Idaho Falls on or around Dec. 22, 2023 and parked at a local Walmart.

The arrest sheet states that Foiles told officers he stabbed Stedman in the neck during an argument and then "intentionally stabbed Megan in the chest with the intent to kill her."

Foiles allegedly said he could still hear Stedman moving around in the back of the motorhome and then stabbed her several more times until she stopped moving.

Foiles had his initial appearance in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. He is charged with first-degree murder.