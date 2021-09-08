Man arrested after an early-morning shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — Grason Lamb is in custody after a downtown shooting.

Missoula Police Officers who were in the downtown area around 1:55 AM on September 8, 2021, heard gunshots and responded to the area. Officers were on the scene and were able to relay information to additional responding officers.

Law enforcement located a victim who was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect male and the involved weapon. During the arrest, Lamb was uncooperative with Officer's commands. Lamb was taken into custody without further incident.

Missoula Police Department Detectives are still conducting interviews. There is no threat to the public. When additional details are available they will be provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED:

Large police presence in downtown Missoula early Wednesday