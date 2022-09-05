Man arrested after high-speed chase in Bozeman on Sunday

BOZEMAN — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a high-speed chase in Bozeman.

According to the Bozeman Police Department, on September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:56 pm, a Bozeman Police Department officer working a special traffic enforcement detail for the Labor Day Holiday weekend initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of north 19th Avenue. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over for the officer’s emergency lights and rapidly increased their speed fleeing northbound on 19th Avenue. The officer subsequently pursued the vehicle and shortly thereafter was told by dispatch the vehicle was listed as stolen.

The fleeing vehicle continued driving northbound on 19th Avenue where it entered Interstate 90 and drove eastbound. Bozeman Police officers positioned further east on Interstate 90 deployed Stop Sticks (also known as spike strips) where one of the fleeing vehicle’s tires was deflated. The driver of the vehicle then proceeded to drive eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 for a short distance before it exited at the East Main interchange in Bozeman. The fleeing vehicle drove eastbound on Frontage Road where it ultimately stopped after crashing on the railroad tracks near Rocky Creek Road.

Bozeman Police Department FB photo Here’s a photo of K9 Stretch and his handler, Officer Peterson, after they tracked down the suspect from the pursuit

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was ultimately taken into custody after “Stretch”, the Bozeman Police Department’s K9, tracked the driver to the area he was hiding. This investigation remains active as members of our detective division continue to investigate the incident. No officers, the suspect or members of the public were injured as a result of this incident.

If you, or someone you know, has information regarding this investigation please contact Bozeman Police Department Detective Ahmann at 406-582-2245.

The Bozeman Police Department would like to thank the members of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol for their prompt response and assistance during this investigation.