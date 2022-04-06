Man arrested after shots fired early Wednesday in Missoula

MISSOULA — UPDATE: 8:50 a.m. - APril 6, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has canceled an earlier MEANS Alert and reports Russel Street is now open to traffic between McDonald Avene and 39th Street.

(second report: 6:15 a.m. - April 6, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department reports a man has been arrested following an early morning incident in Missoula.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says Derrick Irvine was taken into custody for Attempted Homicide and Criminal Endangerment after reportedly shooting at a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Missoula Police responded to several “shots heard” calls reported near McDonald Avene and Russell Street.

Two vehicles were involved and based on the initial investigation the shots were fired from a vehicle.

There were no injuries.

Irvine was arrested at a nearby residence.

Police remain on the scene and Russell Street is still closed between 39th Street and McDonald Avenue.

(first report: 2:00 a.m. - April 6, 2022)

MISSOULA - There is police activity in Missoula and a section of a major road is closed.

A number of police units responded to the area of 39th and Russell around 2 a.m.

The incident is occurring just south of CM Russell Elementary School, and across from the Albertsons.

The Missoula Police Department issued a MEANS Alert asking people to avoid Russell Street between McDonald Avenue and 39th Street due to an unspecified incident.

A police spokeswoman said there are no concerns for public safety. She also said to expect this section of road to remain closed until further notice.

A Crime Investigations van left the area at about 4 a.m.

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

