Man arrested following armed kidnapping in Mineral County

SUPERIOR — A suspect accused of kidnapping a person from Superior to St. Regis Wednesday is in custody.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the suspect is accused of an armed kidnapping that happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says the victim was believed to have been taken to the St. Regis area.

According to a social media post, deputies responded to the area with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The suspect vehicle was found in St. Regis where it turned off and parked near the St. Regis School.

The St. Regis School was immediately notified and the school was put on lockdown.

Law enforcement officers arrested the suspect without incident, and the victim was rescued without injury.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.