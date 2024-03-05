Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man arrested following disturbance, police pursuit in Kalispell

Kalispell Police
Sean Wells/MTN News
Kalispell Police
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 10:22:05-05

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars in Kalispell after leading law enforcement on a pursuit following a Monday afternoon incident near Flathead High School.

The incident began after Kalispell Police received reports of a “physical disturbance” at 1:45 p.m., according to a news release.

The suspect — who has been identified as 26-year-old Mathew Fransisco Cupp who is on probation out of California — fled the scene before the officers arrived.

A witness provided a suspect and vehicle description and officers found the suspect’s vehicle.

While attempting a traffic stop, KPD reports Cupp fled from officers at a high rate of speed from Three Mile Drive and Meridian Road, south to Appleway Drive.

Cupp then ran from the car and was captured a short distance away following a foot pursuit.

Cupp has been booked into Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of criminal endangerment, as well as a probation violation hold from California.

The Kalispell Police Department continuing to investigate the incident.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Two Bear Air assisted in Cupp's arrest.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader