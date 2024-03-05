Man arrested following disturbance, police pursuit in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars in Kalispell after leading law enforcement on a pursuit following a Monday afternoon incident near Flathead High School.

The incident began after Kalispell Police received reports of a “physical disturbance” at 1:45 p.m., according to a news release.

The suspect — who has been identified as 26-year-old Mathew Fransisco Cupp who is on probation out of California — fled the scene before the officers arrived.

A witness provided a suspect and vehicle description and officers found the suspect’s vehicle.

While attempting a traffic stop, KPD reports Cupp fled from officers at a high rate of speed from Three Mile Drive and Meridian Road, south to Appleway Drive.

Cupp then ran from the car and was captured a short distance away following a foot pursuit.

Cupp has been booked into Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of criminal endangerment, as well as a probation violation hold from California.

The Kalispell Police Department continuing to investigate the incident.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Two Bear Air assisted in Cupp's arrest.