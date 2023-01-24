Man arrested following fatal shooting in Whitefish

WHITEFISH - A man is behind bars following a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Whitefish.

Whitefish Police received several 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments on US Highway 93 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Whitefish Police Chief Bridger W. Kelch says officers arrived and determined that an adult male had died after being shot once.

MTN News

According to a news release, the shooter was identified as 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick following an investigation.

Kelch says Hedrick was detained, questioned, and later taken to Flathead County Detention Center.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Whitefish Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal shooting.