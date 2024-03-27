Man arrested in Butte on state, federal drug charges after multiple warrants served on South Main Street

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester reports that law enforcement served warrants in the 700 block of Main Street early Wednesday morning, March 27, 2024.

Sheriff Lester said in a media release that the “search and arrest” warrants were served by the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations, with help from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

The release said three distraction devices were deployed along with a loudspeaker, accounting for loud booms and verbal commands heard across the neighborhood.

According to Sheriff Lester, one adult man was taken into custody on state and federal warrants. No one was injured while the warrants were served, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

No further details were released. We will update you as we get more information.