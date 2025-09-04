Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged following fatal Whitefish crash pleads not guilty

Andrew Sullivan
Andrew Sullivan appearing in a Kalispell courtroom on September 4, 2025.
Andrew Sullivan
KALISPELL - A man charged with negligent homicide for a deadly crash near Whitefish appeared in court on Thursday.

Andrew Sullivan, 20, of Marion, pleaded not guilty. A judge set his next court appearance for March 9.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports Sullivan was driving a Dodge Ram with two 17-year-old passengers just before 2 a.m. on August 23.

The truck drifted off Mountain Meadow Road and hit a tree, went down an embankment and then struck another tree.

A 17-year-old girl from Kalispell who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the truck. She died at the scene.

Troopers found alcohol and marijuana containers in the truck. Sullivan's breath test showed a .057 breath alcohol content.

Charging documents show he was previously cited for DUI in May.

