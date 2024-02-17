Watch Now
Man charged in Butte chase that led to trooper firing shots

Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 16, 2024
BUTTE — A 28-year-old man faces seven felony charges in connection with spraying police with bear spray in an incident where a Montana Highway Patrol officer fired shots at the suspect late Wednesday evening in Butte.

Colby Zier was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer while fleeing from police in the 1700 block of Elm Street. Charging documents allege Zier spayed two troopers with bear spray during the standoff and drove his vehicle directly at another trooper.

One trooper fired multiple shots at the suspect during the incident, but no one was injured.

Zier also faces charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and theft of a handgun from Bozeman. He remains jailed in Butte.

