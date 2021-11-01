Man charged in death of Missoula woman pleads not guilty

MISSOULA — The man who is charged with running over and killing a woman in a Missoula grocery store parking lot last month appeared in court on Monday morning,

Bradley Nagel pleaded not guilty to all charges filed in connection with the Oct. 16 death that occurred in the parking lot of WinCo Food on South Reserve Street.

Nagel pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and a third driving under the influence of alcohol charge during his Monday court appearance.

Nagel is accused of hitting and killing Lucille Synek following an argument.

He is scheduled to appear in Missoula Justice Court again on Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

- information from Hannah Hislop included in this report.

