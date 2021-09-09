Man charged in Missoula shooting

MISSOULA — A man is being charged with attempted deliberate homicide and three counts of criminal endangerment for allegedly shooting into a crowd early Wednesday morning.

Court documents state Grason Lamb was seen on surveillance footage shooting from the parking lot on Ryman Street toward a downtown bar. Documents say he had previously gotten into a fight with a bouncer at the bar.

According to documents, Lamb told police he did not remember the prior 25-to-30 minutes before he was taken into custody.

Witnesses told police they were out with their friends when they "heard someone yelling and saw a male pull a gun from his pants, fire it once toward the ground and then he started shooting in their direction where the group was standing."

Witnesses said they did not know Lamb, and did not have any previous altercations with him.

The Missoula Police Department reported officers heard gunshots in the area around 1:55 a.m. and responded to the scene. One man was shot and was taken to the hospital.

Lamb is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center and is set to be in court Thursday afternoon.

Click here to read the court documents associated with the case. (PDF)