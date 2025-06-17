A Flathead County judge sentenced Derrick Jackson to 100 years in Montana State Prison on Tuesday for the 2022 shooting death of Stanley Grotberg in Bigfork.

Judge Amy Eddy handed down the sentence, which includes 80 years for deliberate homicide with no time suspended.

"Count 2, deliberate homicide. The defendant is sentenced to the Montana State Prison for a period of 80 years with no time suspended," Judge Eddy said.

Man charged in murder in Bigfork sentenced to 100 years in prison

Jackson was found guilty in April of killing Grotberg but was acquitted in the death of his mother, Tricia Demotts.

Both Grotberg and Demotts were found dead in their Bigfork home following a violent dispute in October 2022.

Eric Grotberg, Stanley Grotberg's son, delivered an emotional victim impact statement before the sentencing.

"I believe because of the impact it had on our lives and it will be for the rest of our lives. He should receive the maximum sentence," Eric Grotberg said.

John Jackson, Derrick Jackson's father, testified as a character witness for his son.

"I believe 100% he did not shoot his mom, he loved his mom. There's no doubt I believe he took the gun from Stan after he shot his mom and shot Stan when he was coming after him," John Jackson said.

In addition to the homicide charge, Jackson received 10 years for tampering with evidence and another 10 years for use of a firearm.

- information from Derek Joseph included in this report.

