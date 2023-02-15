Man charged with attempted deliberate homicide following Hamilton incident

HAMILTON - A man has been charged with Attempted Deliberate Homicide after hitting a youth with his car in Hamilton on Sunday night.

According to charging documents, Frankie Samuel Prado drove into a field off 8th Street and hit a 15-year-old with a vehicle.

Prosecutors say the incident began when two youths attempted to restrain Prado who is accused of being on top of his partner hitting her and attempting to strangle her.

Prado and his partner reportedly became involved in a heated argument after the two had been “drinking heavily,” court documents stated.

When the youths intervened, court documents state Prado hit them both in the face and then threatened to get a firearm.

The youths – along with Prado’s partner – then ran in an effort to get help from a neighbor. When the neighbor hesitated to allow the three inside, the 15-year-old ran from the scene into a field.

That's when prosecutors say witnesses reported seeing Prado get into a vehicle, drove into the field and struck the teen who attempted to jump out of the way.

Court documents state the teen suffered injuries consistent with hitting the hood and windshield of the vehicle Prado was driving. Additionally, a police officer noticed that Prado’s partner had suffered several injuries including lacerations to her face and a split lip.

Prosecutors say despite being served with a no-contact order, Prado called his partner several times from the Ravalli County Detention Center.

Court papers further state that Prado’s driving privileges had been revoked in California and suspended in Montana.

In addition to Attempted Deliberate Homicide, Prado is facing several other felony charges.

