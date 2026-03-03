Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged with deliberate homicide after shooting leaves one person dead in Hungry Horse

Derek Joseph
HUNGRY HORSE — Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News Monday that 25-year-old Dylan Olson has been charged with deliberate homicide after a shooting left one man dead Saturday night in Hungry Horse.

Heino said 30-year-old David Bollman of Flathead County died from a gunshot wound to the chest around 7 p.m. Saturday night near the 100 block of Main Street in Hungry Horse.

Heino said Olson was interviewed on scene and detained on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

He said the motive for the shooting is still under investigation and that Bollman’s body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab.

