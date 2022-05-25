Man charged with homicide in shooting death of woman in south Billings

BILLINGS - A 57-year-old Billings man has been charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a woman in a south Billings residence on May 14.

David Rodas Sr. made his first appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Monday, where he was remanded by Judge David Carter into Yellowstone County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

Rodas was arrested the evening of May 15, the day after the body of 48-year-old Gwen Marshall was found at 3246 Stone St. According to charging documents, law enforcement received a call between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 15 of a man possibly needing help and causing disturbances in the Billings Heights.

A deputy recognized the man as Rodas, who had lived with Marshall at the Stone Street residence since March, according to charging documents.

Before he was arrested, Rodas had been shirtless, running through traffic, screaming at passers-by and beating on the door of a closed business, according to prosecutors. He also appeared to be intoxicated.

Rodas was taken to a local hospital for treatment for the next six days under guard of sheriff's deputies, according to Linder.

Marshall's death was initially reported as a possible suicide after a friend discovered her body after entering the residence to check on her, according to prosecutors. A sheriff's deputy saw no evidence of a firearm in the room, and authorities began investigating foul play.

After Rodas was taken into custody, authorities investigated a tip that another man could have been involved, but he was questioned and determined to be at work when the shooting happened, according to charging documents.

Deputies also interviewed the son of Marshall and Rodas, who is about 12 years old. He was playing video games at home when he heard gunshots, and he told authorities that his dad, Rodas, told him he had shot Marshall and they needed to leave.

Rodas is expected to appear in district court later this week, according to Linder.

