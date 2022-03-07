Watch
Man charged with raping Frenchtown girl pleads not guilty

Nyibe Jordan Nguyen appearing via video in a Missoula courtroom on March 7, 2022.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Mar 07, 2022
A Seattle man says he's not guilty of raping a 14-year-old Frenchtown girl.

Nyibe Jordan Nguyen, 23, is charged with two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

The teen told authorities she was staying with a relative in Frenchtown when Nguyen sexually assaulted her on Feb. 20.

She told authorities Nguyen was staying with her uncle at the time of the alleged assault.

During Monday's arraignment before Missoula District Court Judge Jason Marks, the defense requested a bail reduction due to Nguyen's pregnant girlfriend who lives in Lake County.

Judge Marks denied the bail reduction sighting the lack of community ties.   Nguyen recently moved from Seattle to Western Montana.

Nguyen's bail remains at $100,000.

