Man charged with running over Montana Highway Patrol trooper near Eureka pleads not guilty

Jason Allen Miller appeared in court via teleconference from Lincoln County Jail on Monday afternoon.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 13, 2023
LIBBY - The man accused of running over a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in Lincoln County has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident which happened on Feb. 16, 2023.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, including attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs, and aggravated kidnapping.

The charges follow a police chase last month near Eureka where Miller is accused of running over Trooper Lewis Johnson as authorities tried to arrest Miller on a different warrant.

As we reported last week, Trooper Johnson's recovery continues at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

He has injuries to his chest that make it difficult to breathe. For now, he is in a powered mobility chair until his left shoulder heals.

Johnson has been a trooper for eight years and was stationed in Eureka.

- Courtesy information included in this report from The Western News.

