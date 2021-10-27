Man charged with vehicular homicide while DUI

MISSOULA — Kemari Parks has been charged after a high-speed chase through Missoula that ended in a crash that killed his passenger.

Parks, 20 years old, faces charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence, criminal endangerment, and fleeing from a police officer for the October 20 crash.

Court documents state a police officer noticed a vehicle traveling at least 60 miles per hour on West Broadway and tried to pull the vehicle over.

Prosecutors say the car continued driving fast, eventually reaching South Fifth Street West near Higgins Avenue and crashing.

The driver, later identified as Parks, ran away but was later apprehended.

His 17-year-old passenger, whose name has not been released, died the next morning from injuries sustained in the crash.

