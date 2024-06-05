Man convicted of running over Montana Highway Patrol trooper sentenced to life in prison

LIBBY — The man charged with running over and severely injuring a Montana Highway Patrol trooper was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, June 5.

Jason Allen Miller was sentenced to life without parole in the Montana State Prison for running over Trooper Lewis Johnson near Eureka in February of 2023.

During the incident, Miller struck Trooper Johnson with his vehicle causing severe injuries. Trooper Johnson remains paralyzed from the waist down.

In April, Miller was found guilty on all counts including attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal possession, aggravated kidnapping and a sentencing enhancement for the use of a weapon.

This means Miller will be in prison for life, without parole plus an additional 25 years.

Miller must also pay the Johnson family over $75,000 in restitution and the State of Montana over $1.2 million for Trooper Johnson’s care, treatment and trial expenses.

“Today we made it clear that violence against Montana law enforcement officers will not be tolerated. I’m proud of our prosecutors in the Attorney General’s Office who helped hold the perpetrator to account and ensured justice was served in this case.” - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a news release.

