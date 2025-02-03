Watch Now
Man faces attempted homicide charges in connection with Butte stabbing

Shawn Kelly McCulley, 31, is accused of stabbing a man and a woman multiple times Thursday at 5:55 a.m. at a residence in Silver Bow Homes, according to charging documents.
BUTTE — A Butte man faces two felony attempted deliberate homicide charges in connection with stabbing two people last week.

The man suffered stab wounds to the head, face, torso and arms and the woman was stabbed in the head, shoulder and arms. Both survived the attack.

McCulley made his initial appearance in Butte Justice Court and remains jailed Monday on $500,000 bond.

