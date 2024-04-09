Man investigated for Missoula area drug overdoses extradited from Mexico

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m. - April 8, 2024

The FBI's Salt Lake City Office has provided new information about the man being investigated for two drug-related overdoses in the Missoula area.

"To clarify, the overdose cases mentioned did not result in deaths and both individuals survived," the FBI stated in an email.

(first report: 10:22 a.m. - April 8, 2024)

A man who is being investigated for the drug-related overdoses of two people in the Missoula area was recently extradited from Mexico.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office reports Alejandro Romero, who was considered to be a fugitive, was arrested on April 3, 2024, in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Romero was returned to the United States and appeared on April 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

The FBI says Romero was wanted in connection with an investigation involving the overdoses of a juvenile male and a woman in the Missoula area.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Romero in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana on March 14, after he was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.