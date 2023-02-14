Watch Now
Man jailed after allegedly shooting at vehicle in Lake County

The Lake County Courthouse in Polson
Vehicle Shot at Lake County Map
Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 17:13:46-05

POLSON – A man is behind bars in Polson after being accused of shooting at a vehicle in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, emergency dispatchers received a report of a bullet striking a vehicle.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Timberline Way and Eagle Pass Trail east of Charlo.

Deputies responded to the scene and Sheriff Bell says an investigation showed as a passenger vehicle drove by a home, "an intentional shot was fired from a handgun.”

The bullet struck the vehicle on the passenger side, where a person was seated.

John Xavier Billedeaux, 46, was arrested by deputies.

Billedeaux was booked into the Lake County Jail on a pending charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

