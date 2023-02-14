Man jailed after allegedly shooting at vehicle in Lake County

POLSON – A man is behind bars in Polson after being accused of shooting at a vehicle in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, emergency dispatchers received a report of a bullet striking a vehicle.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Timberline Way and Eagle Pass Trail east of Charlo.

MTN News

Deputies responded to the scene and Sheriff Bell says an investigation showed as a passenger vehicle drove by a home, "an intentional shot was fired from a handgun.”

The bullet struck the vehicle on the passenger side, where a person was seated.

John Xavier Billedeaux, 46, was arrested by deputies.

Billedeaux was booked into the Lake County Jail on a pending charge of Attempted Deliberate Homicide.