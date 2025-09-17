Man jailed after Tuesday evening stabbing in Clinton

CLINTON - A person is behind bars on a pending charge of attempted deliberate homicide after a Tuesday evening stabbing near Clinton.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in the 14000 block of McFarland Lane at approximately 8 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a male victim had been stabbed several times.

MTN News

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith reports the victim was treated by emergency medical personnel and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was found in a nearby residence, left the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility and is being held on a pending charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

An investigation into the stabbing is continuing.

