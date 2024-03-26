Watch Now
Man jailed on pending attempted homicide charge following Kalispell incident

The Kalispell Police Department reports officers were called to the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West on March 25, 2024, for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.
KALISPELL — A man is being held on a pending attempted homicide charge following a Monday morning incident in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports officers were called to the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West at approximately 9:40 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

The suspect, who has been identified as Kane Youngquist, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

The victim was also taken into custody for questioning, according to KPD.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7791 or email KPDTIPS@kalispell.com.

KPD reports police will be in the area until late Monday afternoon as the investigation continues.

