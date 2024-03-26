Man jailed on pending attempted homicide charge following Kalispell incident

KALISPELL — A man is being held on a pending attempted homicide charge following a Monday morning incident in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports officers were called to the 300 block of Seventh Avenue West at approximately 9:40 a.m. for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

The suspect, who has been identified as Kane Youngquist, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center.

MTN News

The victim was also taken into custody for questioning, according to KPD.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7791 or email KPDTIPS@kalispell.com.

KPD reports police will be in the area until late Monday afternoon as the investigation continues.