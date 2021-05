Update: Man killed in Billings standoff died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Update 2:40 p.m. An autopsy has concluded that Michael Lee McClure, the man who died following a shootout with police, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Billings police said Tuesday.

The fatal injury occured after McClure had pointed a gun at law enforcement and had been hit with multiple rounds from the SWAT team, according to Billings police.

The rounds from law enforcement were not fatal, according to Billings Police Capt. Neil Lawrence.

Lawrence said in a news release that McClure has a "significant criminal record" including multiple pursuits in Yellowstone and Gallatin counties, drug possession, robbery, assault and outstanding warrants. He was also a suspect in a shooting on the 4100 block of King Avenue East.

McClure has been in the Billings area since 2018. He is either 24 or 26 years old, depending on varying reports from law enforcement.

Five law enforcement officers- three from the Billings Police Department and two from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office- will remain on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said.

BILLINGS - The man who was killed by law enforcement after a nine-hour standoff in a West End neighborhood was identified Tuesday by authorities.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Michael Lee McClure, 26, was the man who died last Friday after an exchange of gunfire with officers.

McClure is listed in the sheriff's office database as a transient, Linder said. He died of gunshot wounds.

Linder said the investigation into the incident continues.

