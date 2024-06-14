Man killed in May Missoula officer-shooting identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula on May 14.

Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton says 32-year-old Christopher Brian Couts of Shasta Lake, California died in the shooting.

The incident began at approximately 2 a.m. on May 14 after an officer tried to pull over a driver — now identified as Couts — who was suspected of impaired driving in the 700 block of South Orange Street.

Couts took off in his vehicle and then eventually fled from police on foot. He was found near the 800 block of South Fourth Street West about an hour later.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett previously said that officers tried to arrest the suspect, but he was uncooperative and showed a gun.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Once the investigation has been completed, the results will by turned over to the Missoula County Attorney's Office so that a Coroner's Inquest can be conducted.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office had asked the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office to conduct the coroner's investigation.