Man killed in shooting with Billings police officer

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

Police said on Twitter the incident happened at 11:19 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a male assaulting a female in the 4800 block of King Avenue East. The suspect fled in a vehicle to the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue and a shooting took place, according to the post.

A 36-year-old suspect was deceased and detectives remained at the scene Tuesday morning.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

22-33997 Ofc Involved Shooting 5/23/22 2319 hrs Ofc responded to M assaulting F w/ firearm in 4800 blk of King Ave E. Susp veh fled to 1400 blk of Industrial Ave & shooting took place. Susp 36yo local male is deceased. Detectives on scene, investigation ongoing.

Lt. Lennick — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 24, 2022