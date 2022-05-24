Watch
Man killed in shooting with Billings police officer

Posted at 7:19 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 09:46:27-04

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving an officer.

Police said on Twitter the incident happened at 11:19 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a male assaulting a female in the 4800 block of King Avenue East. The suspect fled in a vehicle to the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue and a shooting took place, according to the post.

A 36-year-old suspect was deceased and detectives remained at the scene Tuesday morning.

No other information was immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Billings police and the Montana Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning at the scene investigating an incident that ended in the parking lot behind the 15th Street Center and in front of Fireside Lanes on Industrial Avenue.

