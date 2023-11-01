Man killed, infant injured in Billings shooting

Update 2 p.m.

Billings police said they removed 10 people from the suspect's residence on the 700 block of North 17th Street believed to be involved in the homicide.

No other arrests were reported, and police are continuing to work on the scene.



Update 12:33 p.m.

One person has been arrested at the scene on South 28th Street but the scene is "still active and evolving" with other possible suspects, police said.

BILLINGS - Billings police report officers investigating a weapons complaint Wednesday morning found a 31-year-old man dead and an infant injured inside a residence.

Police said on social media the residence is located in the 700 block of North 17th Street and the area around the residence is closed to all traffic.

A suspect was located in the 300 block of South 28th Street, police said, and the area remains "an active and evolving scene" and asked people to avoid the area.

The infant was taken to a Billings hospital.

The incident was first reported shortly after 10 a.m.

This is a developing story.


